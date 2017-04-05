Georgia Women continuing work begun by the Women’s March in D.C.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Inspired by the Women’s March in January, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us) are acting for social justice here in Georgia.

On Saturday, the grassroots group is holding an Advocacy Training Day.

There will be nine different workshops available for participants to choose from on advocacy issues like state legislature, national legislature, environment, healthcare, voter registration, justice, redistricting, education and running for office. There will also be a keynote address.

Claire Cox, a member, stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about the free event. She say’s Georgia Women has grown exponentially since January and has already had success. The group was instrumental in getting the Warner Robins city council to pass paid paternity leave.

The group also gets together to write letters to legislators and has met with Sen. David Perdue in Atlanta.

The Free Advocacy Training Day is Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It’ll be held at First Baptist Church of Christ at 511 High Place in Macon.

To register for the event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/o/georgia-women-and-those-who-stand-with-us-13155812534.