EMA Director prepares Macon-Bibb for storm threat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb EMA director has been preparing for the big storms all day.

Spencer Hawkins says his biggest resource helps him keep everyone safe.

The technology and having everyone in the same place–that helps Macon-Bibb EMA Director Spencer Hawkins keep people safe.

“It gives us a centralized point to coordinate all of our resources,” said Hawkins. “Our emergency management team consists of approximately 45 differnet community partners and county agencies.”

That’s hundreds of people that all have to be moving quickly in what sometimes can be a life or death situation.

“We need some sort of centralized location we have a lot of pieces and a lot of moving parts,” said Hawkins.

The moving parts work together closely inside the EMA bunker near the Macon-Bibb Government Center.

“Not only physically, but also for all the information that’s going in and out,” said Hawkins.

That information comes from a lot of places, but for severe weather, a lot comes from the national weather service.

“I think that’s the biggest thing is taking the science behind the meteorology and forecasting models and breaking it down into what does it mean for the everyday person,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins knows that’s what’s important to you.

“For them it’s not a big thing of well am I in a category three, four, five, is this low pressure front coming through?” said Hawkins. “It’s here’s what you’re going to see. You’re going to see high wind, high rain, and here’s what you need to do.”

And that information allows Hawkins to let you adjust to your surroundings.

“If we’re seeing a lot of rain, that’s going to be flooding–they can’t drive,” said Hawkins. “High winds, they need to pull things off their front lawn, things of that nature.”

Which helps on days with severe weather in the forecast.

The Macon Amateur Radio Club was there helping coordinate communication.

They provide a back up and any other help needed should the EMA systems go down.