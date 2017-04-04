School Closings on Wednesday, April 5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The severe weather threat is prompting closures across Middle Georgia on Wednesday, April 5. Make sure you are weather aware on Wednesday by watching 41NBC, using your severe weather radio, or signing up for weather alerts from the 41NBC News app or the 41 First Alert Storm Team app.

School Closings:

Bibb County Schools (including ACE)

St. Joseph’s Catholic School (Macon)

Stratford Academy

Taylor County Schools

M.A. Evans Academy

All Macon-Bibb County EOCI Head Start and Early Start Centers

Daycare Closings: