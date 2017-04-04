Macon-Bibb County departments raise 7000 items for Ronald McDonald House

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s public works department had a little ‘March Madness’ competition of its own with its annual spring donation drive.

The department challenged other county departments through out the month of March. The goal was to see who could collect the most items for the Ronald McDonald House Charities across Middle Georgia.

The results are in–and in total, the departments raised nearly 7,000 items, gift cards, cash and checks. Ronald McDonald House spokesperson Julie Wilkerson says the donations will be a huge help to families living in the Ronald McDonald house.

“It means a lot to our bottom line just so we don’t have to go buy and it means a lot to our families to have things there that are available for them to use and for our volunteers to use to just kind of make our house a home.” 12 seconds

Public works came in first place donating 3,653 items, parks and beautification came in second place donating 1,145 items and solid waste came in third place with 750 items.