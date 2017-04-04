Bibb Sheriff’s Office & Animal Welfare team up for ‘Bondable Pups’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Bibb Sheriff’s department is partnering with Animal Welfare to give some of its inmates a little puppy love. It’s not quite the kind of bond inmates in Bibb County are used to.

“The inmates are fostering rescue animals,” said Sheriff David Davis.

But the Sheriff’s department and animal Welfare are making sure every dog has his day through their ‘Bondable Pups’ program.

“It’s an incentive for them to have good behavior while they’re in confinement,” said District Attorney David Cooke.

The program has been going on since about January and they’ve already seen success.

“It helps the animals get used to other dogs, it helps the inmates get used to working with dogs, and gives them a sense of purpose–they come down, they feed them, they exercise them.”

Not only does ‘Bondable Pups’ give the inmates a sense of responsibility, but it also gives the dogs a sense of belonging.

“A lot of these dogs come from bad situations so they don’t necessarily have all the skills to come into a home and be successful,” said Macon-Bibb animal welfare’s Ceson Johnson.

Many of the inmates–familiar with what it’s like not to have anyone to throw you a bone–have grown close with the animals.

“They’re sad to leave the dogs in the evening, they worry about them you know it absolutely its ownership its accountability that some people in life haven’t ever had,” said Johnson.

It’s puppy love powerful enough to benefit not only the animals and inmates but the entire community.

‘Bondable Pups’ is also an effort to encourage residents to adopt a pet from animal welfare. Because the dogs are trained through the program, it makes for a much smoother transition to being a house pet.

So far there has been one pet adopted and there are two more available for adoption.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt, you can log on to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page or stop by the Sheriff’s Office during the day and ask to speak with someone regarding ‘Bondable Pups’.