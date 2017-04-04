Houston County School System discusses Title 1 Funding

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officials from the Houston County School System held a meeting to get input from parents and employees regarding the district will spend federal money. The district will get about 7 million dollars in federal money. Much of that money will support Title 1 funding.

The meeting was at the Perry Public Library.

The school system has 22 schools with 50 percent or more of the students who attend are from a low socioeconomic situation.

School officials say they believe it is important to get input from parents regarding federal programs.

Dana Morris, Director of Federal Programs said, “Well I think it’s important that parents to give input because they have a good perspective about what’s working for their student and where maybe some improvements can be made.”

The Houston County School System will hold another meeting to talk about federal program funding on April 13th at Centerville Public Library at 6 p.m.