SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after his mobile home caught fire in Hancock County Sunday.

21-year-old Natavious Watson was killed in the blaze, which completely destroyed the home at 2120 Hay Barn Lane in Sparta.

State fire investigators say the fire started around 5:30 a.m. by accident in the kitchen. The home did not have a working smoke alarm.