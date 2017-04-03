Severe weather slams the small city of Gordon

GORDON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Severe weather in Wilkinson County put a man’s life in danger. Richard Garrett has one heck of a story to tell.

He was at work welding when all of a sudden the J & J Industrial Tool building he was in started to fall down around him.

Richard Garrett said, “Yeah you could fill the building shaking that’s when I lifted my mask and looked and saw a tree flying past the Family Dollar building. I dove under a forklift and then there was dust. I could not see anything then the dust cleared I could see the building collapsed.”

High winds tore of the front and back off the building. The roof is barely staying up.

Around the small city of Gordon destruction everywhere you look. Huge trees are uprooted. Power lines are down. Some of the power is knocked off

Siding from homes litter the streets. Trees snapped like matchsticks. Even a historic cemetery felt Mother Nature’s wrath. Trees are down in there as well.

Gary Brown, Emergency Management Agency Wilkinson County said, “We’ve had several tornadoes that have come through here. So far as the in the city this is the first time I’ve seen this kind of damage that has happened with in the city limits.”

The clean up in Gordon has already begun.