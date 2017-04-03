Peake’s medical cannabis bill passes in both houses

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lawmakers at the capitol recently passed a bill that will allow more Georgians access to medical cannabis.

The Bill–originally introduced in the house–passed in the senate on Thursday. It was sponsored by one of Middle Georgia’s very own representatives–Allen Peake.

Peake says Georgia residents with illnesses not previously qualified to use medical cannabis will now have another alternative.

“We kept the percentage the same which is the 5 % THC. We also ended up adding six conditions: autism, Alzheimer’s, AIDS, Tourette syndome, peripheral neuropathy and E.B. which is a rare skin disease,” he added.

Patients under hospice care will also qualify to use medical cannabis oil. Now that the bill has passed in both houses, Peake says the next step is a signature from Governor Nathan Deal before it becomes law.