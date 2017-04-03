Monroe County recovers from severe storm.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Monroe County EMA director Matthew Perry says they are making good progress with recovery from the Severe Storm on Monday April 3, 2017.

Perry said it’s been a team effort from county and state officials to clean up the roads, and get traffic moving again.

There was one reported injury. A tree fell through a woman’s house. She was struck in the head. She is in stable condition and recovering in the hospital.

