MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot Monday afternoon at a convenience store in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a person shot after 12:45 p.m. at MM Gas and Food Mart located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health for treatment.

The condition is unknown.