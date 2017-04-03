Macon teen wanted for shooting boy in head

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen accused of shooting a boy in the head Saturday.

17-year-old Kentrellis Barnes is wanted for criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Investigators say Barnes got in an argument with three men at store in Macon Saturday morning. One of those men was 18-year-old Shedderck Wallace. Wallace told his mother, Shatoya Jackson, that Barnes shot at him after the argument.

Jackson then drove to Fulton Street in the afternoon looking for Barnes.

When she found him, Barnes allegedly began threatening her and shot at her. A bullet struck Jackson’s other son, 7-year-old Edgerin Wallace in the head. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

If you know where Kentrellis Barnes is, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.