Macon Industrial Authority welcomes new manufacturer to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb is going nuts–with a new partner in manufacturing that is.

“Star Snacks–they’re in the business of roasting and packaging peanuts,” said Director of Urban Development Stephen Adams.

The Macon Industrial Authority announced on Monday that this leading company in the nut business will plant its seeds here.

“Being close to the south Georgia farmers was a priority to them,” Adams added.

Mayor Robert Reichert says they’ll be a wonderful addition to the Ocmulgee East Industrial Park.

“We have been selected again by a company that is doing due-diligence and looking at all of their options and deciding that Macon-Bibb County is the best place to re-locate,” Reichert continued.

Owner Mendel Brachfeld says because Macon is a growing city, it will be a great place to firmly plant his company’s roots.

“When we started looking at different counties we found Macon-Bibb to be an easy county to work with, we checked out the work force and we think its ideal for us and our growth sort of makes sense in this town,” said Brachfeld.

115 new jobs will also grow through the new partnership.

“We’re gonna see $20 million in new investment–it’s very exciting to be joining some of the existing companies that have been here for a long time at the Ocmulgee East Industrial Park so it’s very exciting,” said Adams.

It’ll bring Macon a step closer to becoming a leader in the agriculture business.

“We’re a very good fit for them and (agribusiness) is something we’ve been focusing on. I think it’s just a testament that Macon-Bibb County is a good fit for agribusiness,” Adams told 41NBC.

Star Snacks will be relocating to Macon from Jersey City, New Jersey. Industrial Authority officials say they hope to begin construction on the $200,000 square foot manufacturing facility within the coming months.