MACON, GA. (41NBC/WMGT)- Due to severe weather, Bibb County Schools will be dismissed thirty minutes late today.

Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency said officials need proper time to ensure the roads are safe and cleared. It is important for safety purposed for them to make sure power lines and trees are not blocking roads.

Parents are being notified by a A School Messenger call now.

