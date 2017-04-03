ArtHealthy Festival promoting diversity at GCSU with lifestyle changes

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual ArtHealthy Festival is coming back to Georgia College’s front campus promoting healthy living through different art forms.

It’s also part of a shared vision between CREATE Inc. and Georgia College to strengthen diversity on campus and in Milledgeville.

CREATE, formerly known as Campus Club Milledgeville, is now the Center for Recreation, Education, Art, Technology and Enterprise. It partnered with Georgia College for the ArtHealthy festival.

This year’s festival features live music, zumba, salsa dancing, belly dancing, healthy food, aerobic classes and multiple vendors. Plus a whole lot more!

There is a also a kids zone with face painting, entertainment and inflatables.

The FREE ArtHealthy Festival is Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front campus of Georgia College.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page. To learn more about CREATE, check out their new website, http://createwithus.net/.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Speaker at Georgia College says “Black Minds Matter,” during powerful lecture
Read More»
Georgia College Public Safety Sergeant Michael Baker hopes students will use different options they have to stay safe on campus.
1 month ago
2 Comments for this article
Georgia College Public Safety urges students to utilize safety options
Read More»
Georgia College
8 months ago
1 Comments for this article
GC men’s basketball announces walk-on tryout for current GC students
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»