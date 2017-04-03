ArtHealthy Festival promoting diversity at GCSU with lifestyle changes

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual ArtHealthy Festival is coming back to Georgia College’s front campus promoting healthy living through different art forms.

It’s also part of a shared vision between CREATE Inc. and Georgia College to strengthen diversity on campus and in Milledgeville.

CREATE, formerly known as Campus Club Milledgeville, is now the Center for Recreation, Education, Art, Technology and Enterprise. It partnered with Georgia College for the ArtHealthy festival.

This year’s festival features live music, zumba, salsa dancing, belly dancing, healthy food, aerobic classes and multiple vendors. Plus a whole lot more!

There is a also a kids zone with face painting, entertainment and inflatables.

The FREE ArtHealthy Festival is Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the front campus of Georgia College.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page. To learn more about CREATE, check out their new website, http://createwithus.net/.