Severe Weather in Middle GA Monday

Good Sunday evening!

After a great weekend of weather for the end of the Cherry Blossom Festival we are jumping straight into spring severe weather season. Very strong storms are forecast to be in the area tomorrow, mainly by afternoon. As everything looks right now all modes of severe weather will be possible, especially damaging winds, large hail, and a moderate threat of tornadoes. As of this posting Middle GA is in the enhanced risk area for severe storms. This is a level 3 of 6 as far as our categories are concerned and is considered very serious.

Below are approximate timings on the storms, but things can and will change by tomorrow.

Knowing this far in advance about severe storms is obviously an advantage and now should be the time to make a plan with your family about what to do in the case of severe weather as well as make sure you have all of your devices charged, and make sure you have your weather radio properly programmed, and download our 41 First Alert Storm Team App.

Morning Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy will have an update with the latest tomorrow morning on 41NBC.

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves