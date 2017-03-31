Tillerson Meets Wife of Jailed American Pastor in Turkey

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Andrew Brunson

Andrew Brunson. American Center for Law &amp; Justice

“The Secretary ‎committed to staying in touch with Mrs. Brunson regarding the case moving forward,” the official said.

The pastor and his wife, Norine Brunson, were initially detained on immigration violation charges in October, when they were operating a small Christian church in the city of Izmir on Turkey’s western coast, media reports say.

Turkish media reports say Brunson has been charged with membership of the Gulenist Terror Organisation, the term which Turkish authorities uses to refer to the network of

U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Ankara accuses Gulen and his followers of being behind an attempted coup in Turkey last July. Gulen rejects the allegations.

Image: Secretary of State Tillerson

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

12 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Cat Missing From Denver For 9 Months Found In Dallas
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ex-CIA Chief of Staff: If White House Is Runaway Train, Brakes Are Out
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ousted South Korean Leader Behind Bars After Arrest
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»