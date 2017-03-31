New Photos Emerge of Missing Teen and Teacher

Tad Cummins, a former teacher, is believed to have kidnapped his 15-year-old former student. TBI

At the time of the abduction, the school district had already terminated Cummins’ teaching contract amid ongoing investigations. He had allegedly been seen kissing Thomas at the school earlier in the year.

“Everything we had up until that point indicated that she more than likely went willingly,” said Brent Cooper, a Tennessee attorney general.

However, authorities upheld the kidnapping statute and charged him with aggravated kidnapping once they learned that Cummins likely has two handguns. Given that information, they now consider the abduction to have been committed under coercion.

The TBI has also said that Cummins had been researching teen marriage over the past months and had watched television shows with the scenario.

Thomas’ older brother released a video on Sunday, March 26, hoping others could use the video in recognizing her voice. The social media tag #bringelizabethhome is also being used.