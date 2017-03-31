NATO Must Lay Out Plan to Boost Spending Before May Summit: Tillerson

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has called for a discussion of NATO’s response to “Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.” Nicholas Kamm / AFP – Getty Images

Tillerson said these countries had until May 25 to deliver the plan. He said that by the end of this year they should be meeting this 2-percent target already, or have at least developed a detailed plan to do so.

He didn’t say what would happen if leaders failed to meet his demand.

Previous U.S. presidents have complained about European allies not pulling their weight, but President Donald Trump has gone even further by suggesting he would not protect smaller allies unless they upped their game. Trump’s

tweets saying that “Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO and the United States” led many to question whether he understood the alliance’s funding model.

While making his point on spending, Tillerson sought to quell these fears by stressing Washington was committed to NATO’s central principle of collective defense.

“We will uphold the agreements we have made to defend our allies,” he said. “These are not just words. Tomorrow, a U.S. enhanced, forward presence battalion will be deployed in Poland.”

The Poland deployment forms part of what has become the largest military presence in Eastern Europe since the end of the Cold War. The U.S. and its NATO allies have put thousands of troops just miles from Russia, and Moscow has done the same on its side of the border.

Tillerson also took a hard line on Russia over Ukraine, saying the U.S. would not waver on sanctions unless the Kremlin lived up to its commitments for a cease fire and withdrawal of heavy weapons from front lines. On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian-backed forces were interfering with international monitors in Ukraine — and violations of a ceasefire there had reached record levels.

Tillerson added that “the United States sanctions will remain until Moscow reverses the actions that triggered our sanctions.”

He added that separate sanctions imposed over Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula “must remain in place until Russia returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine.”

Tillerson spent four hours on the ground in Brussels and did not attend the Secretary General’s press conference even after 27 allies agreed to change the date of the meeting for him.

Meanwhile on Friday, Defense Secretary James Mattis echoed Tillerson’s comments on NATO’s collective defense.

“NATO stands united, the transatlantic bond is united,” he told a joint press conference in London with British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon. “We are going to maintain article 5 the absolute bedrock of NATO alliance.”