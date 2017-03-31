'Livid' Mother Wants to Collaborate With TSA

“TSA engaged in conversation with Ms. Williamson to learn more about her family’s screening experience at Dallas Fort Worth airport. While the proper procedures were followed, we appreciate her feedback and look forward to continued dialogue,” TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said in an email.

Williamson said she thinks it’s important to address how children and people with unique challenges have different needs when going through a security checkpoint. She said her daughter had an injured ankle and needed special help, too, in the TSA line.

She said she had an hour-long phone call with representatives from the TSA that was very productive and positive. It was followed up by an email with “verb-age that was firmer.”

“TSA has a long-standing partnership with a coalition of disability advocacy groups, community-based organizations and individuals, and we welcome Ms. Williamson’s input,” Farbstein said. “TSA is committed to ensuring the security of travelers, while treating all with dignity and respect.”

The incident on Sunday began after Williamson asked if Aaron, who has sensory processing disorder — which means sensory signals aren’t received and organized into an appropriate response, according to the STAR Institute — could be checked in a different way to prevent overwhelming him with touch.

She says a Transportation Security Administration agent told her it was either a pat-down or they would not be able to continue into the terminal. The TSA said in a statement that the pat-down took two minutes, but the family was there for 45 minutes so the procedure could be explained to Williamson.

Now Aaron, who was asking what he did to merit the pat-down days after the family flew from Texas to San Diego, California, on vacation —is doing much better and is less anxious about the flight home on Tuesday, Williamson said.

“He’s quite proud about the situation,” Williamson said. “He’s still using some of the same language, which goes back to the fact that it was a traumatizing situation,” she said. “He thinks it’ll be different on the way back.”