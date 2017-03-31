Houston Medical Center celebrates centenarian volunteer

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston Medical Center celebrated the 100th birthday of one of its oldest and dearest volunteers. They’re honoring his life and thanking him for all his years of service. He’s the life of the party at Houston Medical Center.

“We’re here today to celebrate one of our volunteer’s 100 birthday,” said Volunteer Services Assistant Melissa Phagan.

On Friday hospital staff, friends, and family joined him for the occasion of a lifetime–seeing 100 years.

“I thought it was special because they were letting him know how special he was because he’s given so many hours, practically lived here it seemed like,” said Jim’s daughter Pat McCoy.

14,500 hours to be exact–Burns has been a volunteer at Houston Medical for nearly 20 years.

“He’s here about three days a week and does anything from helping at our information desk as well as transporting patients to and from the room when they’re admitted or dis charged,” Phagan told 41NBC.

Even though it was his party, many say he was the gift.

“I’d say 12-15 years ago I got to know him real close he shared some of his past experiences and I learned a lot from him,” said longtime friend and fellow volunteer Roy Rainey.

For Burns, every day of life is something to celebrate.

“You look at Jim and go ‘wow, he’s here 3 days a week, he doesn’t miss a beat, he walks all over this hopsital,he’s very kind and caring to others and it’s really just an inspiration to us all,” said Phagan.

Volunteers and staff both agree he’s an inspiration to all–and his age–just a number.

41NBC wasn’t able to speak with Burns because he wasn’t feeling very well. Hospital staff say up until recently, he would walk to work every day. Jim’s wife, Lucille, was also a volunteer at Houston Medical Center before she passed away.