Did Giuliani Try to Cut Deal Between U.S and Turkey For Iranian?

According to the letter sent Friday by Joon Kim, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, “They have refused.” Kim says Giuliani and Mukasey won’t provide details of their participation other than to say they have been retained in a way that “may impact the prosecution.”

Kim says that Giuliani and Mukasey told the prosecutor’s office, “without protection of attorney-client or work-product privilege,” that they went to Turkey in late February to meet with President Recep Erdogan “to discuss potential ways to facilitate a resolution of the charges against the defendant in the case.”

According to Kim, they also “informed this Office that Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Mukasey had sought to meet other officials in the U.S. government outside of this Office to discuss a potential disposition of the case.”

The New York Times reported Monday night that both Giuliani and Mukasey had previously visited Turkey to discuss the case with Erdogan. A U.S. official contacted by NBC News did not dispute the Times account.

Prior to his terms as mayor, Giuliani had Kim’s job — he was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Mukasey was a judge in the Southern District for almost 20 years.

“Putting aside for the moment,” said Kim, “the curious claim that the defense hopes … to negotiate a disposition of the criminal charges in this case without directly engaging the Office prosecuting the case, their contention that a [conflict of interest] hearing is unnecessary is both factually and legally wrong.”

Kim asked for a Curcio, or conflict-of-interest, inquiry because the law firms of Giuliani and Mukasey represent some of the banks allegedly used in the money laundering, and because Giuliani’s firm also represents the government of Turkey.

Defendant, Zarrab, 33, was arrested March 19 in Florida. President Erdogan defended Zarrab when he was fingered in a 2013 Turkish corruption scandal that also implicated Erdogan associates. The Turkish leader called Zarrab, who had given his wife’s charity $4.5 million, a philanthropist and praised his contributions to Turkish society. All charges against Zarrab and Erdogan’s pals were dropped.

Brafman and Mukasey both declined to comment. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.