Collapsed Atlanta Bridge Will Take Months to Rebuild

Officials say it will take several months to rebuild the part of Interstate 85 in Atlanta that collapsed in a raging fire Thursday night, shutting down one of the busiest stretches of roadway in America.

The cause of the blaze was not known Friday, Atlanta Fire Chief Joel Baker told reporters, and authorities have so far not turned up any leads. Bridge inspectors were assessing damage at the scene as officials worked to unsnarl traffic.

“This is about as serious a transportation crisis as we can imagine,” Mayor Kasim Reed said late Thursday.

Three northbound and three southbound sections of the highway will need to be replaced, according to Russell R. McMurry, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“That is no small feat, but we’re up to the challenge,” McMurry said.

The massive fire was reported at 6:21 p.m. ET underneath the bridge on the northbound side — near where the interstate merges with another key artery, State Highway 400 — forcing authorities to close the interstate and turn drivers around during rush hour.

At about 7 p.m., the bridge gave way in a flaming heap that spewed thick, black smoke high into the air.

Image: Atlanta bridge collapse

