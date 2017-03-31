Chicago Trauma: Counting Broken Bodies, Not Broken Spirits

Two-year-old Lavontay White was killed in a triple shooting in broad daylight on Chicago’s West Side. via NBC Chicago

But it’s not just exposure to violence that can affect people negatively. According to recent studies, the mere perception of violence and disorder in a neighborhood can cause people to exhibit symptoms of PTSD. It can also fuel further victimization and the continued cycle of trauma and violence.

A common saying among those who study the ripples of trauma in communities is that hurt people, hurt people. Stolbach and others say that widespread community violence isn’t strictly an outgrowth of criminality.

“Much of the violence is really driven by untreated trauma rather than being driven by some criminal activity that people are benefiting from. So when you have people that are walking around traumatized, two of the ways that people often deal with that are to use substances to manage their emotions and to carry weapons in order to feel safe,” Stolbach said. “Both of those things are going to increase the risk for them being harmed again, or for them doing harm to somebody else.”

The symptoms of PTSD can be more pronounced in children and young people whose brains are still developing.

“For young people, who have experienced for example, the loss of a member of their family or a close friend, there is also all of the normal grief, sadness, anger, that goes along with that. They really have a hard time, letting themselves feel that, expressing it at all, because it’s associated with this traumatic event and so it’s been split off, cut off,” Stolbach said. “There’s a shutting down that happens. The more adaptive processing of that sadness, grief, rage, that gets curtailed by the trauma responses.”

Researchers and psychologists describe violence as a contagion. One that spreads from family members and neighbors, whole cities can be weakened by its spread. It’s passed not just from the perpetrators to victims, but to witnesses as well.

The vast majority of the 700 shootings in Chicago this year are clustered on the city’s south and west sides. In these gun-weary communities it’s hard to find someone that hasn’t been somehow touched by the incessant violence.

“Layers and Layers”

There are organizations on the front lines of the fight to heal the hurt in Chicago. One of those groups is Chicago Survivors. The aim of the group is to walk hand-in-hand with the family of those killed from the moments after their loved one is killed through the healing process.

They first send a crisis responder to the family for the first 48 hours to help them through the early, tenuous steps following a killing. Identifying the body. Arranging a funeral. Talking with the media, police and hospital officials. After those first two days Chicago Survivors will connect families with a family support specialist who will stick with a family for six months. These specialist help identify and assess a family’s longer-term needs. The specialists help connect them with any crime victims services they might be eligible or other city or state resources. They also help support families’ emotional needs and stay on the lookout for any signs of PTSD. Ultimately, the hope is to help these victims adjust to “a new normal” following the devastating loss of their loved one.

“There’s layers and layers of trauma,” said JaShawn Hill, a family support specialist. “There is a hole in the family that I don’t believe any of us can ever fill. What I try to design for them is this image of a new normal. Something that is not what it was but this new place, that things could be okay.”

Hill has worked with Chicago Survivors since November 2016. She’s already worked with more than 150 families, each representing a homicide. Like all of her families, Hill has also suffered a loss to guns. Her brother was shot and killed in 2008.

She said it feels like nearly everyone she comes in contact with has been wracked by trauma in some way.

“It’s hard to say that they are not because it’s not like every time I do an assessment with someone that they don’t express to me that they’ve experienced some level of trauma. It may not have been directly in the immediate family, but they know a friend, they know a neighbor, they know someone who’s closely connected,” she said. “They know them and so how did they address that trauma, how did they cope? You know the biggest word I can use is these people are resilient. They somehow find a way to cope and overcome.

“Is it always healthy? I wouldn’t say it’s always healthy ways they do it. But they find ways to cope,” she said. “It is touching so many people in our community in ways that they didn’t even know that they were traumatized.”

Still Processing

The first few gunshots Naikeeia Williams heard sounded like firecrackers tossed at her feet. But the final shot shattered the minivan’s window. Beneath a shower of glass she pawed for Jakari, her toddler, whose eyes were wide, his head bobbing from where he crouched in his car seat. He was ok. She felt her own body. No blood, no pain. She called out for Takiya. Nothing. She called again and again, still nothing.

“You’re thinking that your kid in the back got down when you told her to get down and that when the window busted it just busted, and that’s all you thought. Not knowing that when everyone else is getting up and you’re calling your child’s name, and she’s not responding, and you’re getting angry because she’s not responding,” Williams recalled. “You think she’s just playing, but in actuality, she can’t respond.”

“When the bullet hit, she didn’t make a sound, a whimper, a cry,” she said. “I’m still processing the fact that she was taken. It was like a split second.”

On that chilly afternoon recently, Williams held Jakari in her arms and tried to make sense of the tragedy that has befallen her family. She struggles to form her lips to say that she’s now the parent of one not two.

“She was just a little girl, trying to grow up,” Williams said, rattling off a list of activities Takiyah was involved in and accomplishments she’d already achieved.

Now, Williams has the tough job ahead of pushing through the mountain of hurt left by the death of the girl she called “my sunshine,” but also being there for Jakari, a small child who witnessed what no one ever should.

“I’m more worried about him than me. I know, I already know I’m gonna need [therapy]. But I’m more worried about him because he’s so young and he’s so fragile,” she said, gazing down at her boy. “I just want to get him some help. We all need it though. There’s a whole lot of us that need it.”

