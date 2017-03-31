911 Caller Warned Pickup 'All Over the Road' Before Deadly Church Bus Crash

An anxious witness called to alert Texas state troopers that a driver was swerving recklessly through traffic Wednesday but too late for authorities to stop a pickup truck driver before he plowed head-on into a passenger bus, killing 13 church members, recordings of 911 calls revealed Friday.

“I don’t know if he’s drunk or what the deal is, but somebody needs to stop him, check him,” a driver named Jody told an emergency operator just after noon. Over the course of a two-minute call, the worried driver told the operator at least three times that someone needed to intervene immediately. “Call somebody quick,” he urged, “before he hits somebody.” The operator said she would send a deputy to the area.

Less than 20 minutes later, a driver later identified as Jack Dillon Young, 20, veered over the center divider and plowed into a church bus, according to accounts by Texas authorities. Only Young and one of the 14 people riding in the bus survived. The crash is still under investigation.

Young was still trapped in the cab of his Dodge pickup when he reportedly told a witness that he had been on his phone, texting, at the time of the crash, the Houston Chronicle reported Friday.

“He said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I was texting on my phone,'” the witness said, according to the newspaper.

Image: Officials investigate the scene of a crash involving members of a church group

