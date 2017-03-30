Why the NIH Wants to Spray Germs on Kids' Skin

From left, a mouse with ordinary eczema, a mouse treated with Roseomonas bacteria from an eczema patient and a mouse treated with healthy Roseomonas. Dr. Ian Myles, national Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Myles and colleagues have been growing bacteria in the lab taken off healthy volunteers and people with atopic dermatitis. They’ve focused on one particular species: Roseomonas mucosa.

Tests on human skin cells in lab dishes and on mice show that healthy versions to R. mucosa can eradicate eczema and make skin cells healthier, Myles said.

“We took the bacteria from healthy people and we saw that the bacteria does everything you would want it to do to improve atopic dermatitis in a petri dish and in mice,” he said.

It improved the way skin cells use vitamin D,

made the skin cells stronger and helped kill off staph bacteria.

“In mice, we can actually make their disease go away with this bacteria,” Myles said.

Myles and colleagues have purified the healthy Roseomonas bacteria and made it into a spray. They’ll

try it first on healthy adults to make sure it’s safe, and then they want to recruit kids 7 and older with atopic dermatitis to try it out.

The phase 1 study is aimed at ensuring the treatment is safe, but Myles hopes to show it’s effective, also. If it is, it would be years away from the market because it will have to go through phases of testing and then be licensed to a company to produce it.

They are not the only team trying to use good bacteria to help eczema. Richard Gallo of the University of California, San Diego, and colleagues have been trying a lotion using two benign staph bacteria — Staphylococcus hominis and Staphylococcus epidermidis — to fight the effects of the harmful Staphylococcus aureus.

“Twenty-four hours later, it was clear—the probiotic lotion reduced levels of the bad bug, Staph aureus, on the participants’ skin,” NIH director Dr. Francis Collins

wrote in his blog. The NIH is helping to pay for Gallo’s study.

“Hopefully, the promise of these new findings can provide some encouragement to the more than 31 million Americans, many of them children, who now suffer from eczema,” he added.

The microbiome includes the organisms that live in and on the body. They help digest food, affect appetite, influence disease and

may even control mood.

The best known example of using the microbiome to treat disease is the development of

poop pills to cure Clostridium difficile infections.