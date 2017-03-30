Severe Storms Possible Overnight

MACON, GA (41NBC/WMGT) – Good morning, Middle Georgia. A large low pressure system is currently moving east across the United States. This storm system spawned tornadoes in Texas earlier in the week.

The system now has a comma-like structure, indicating that the cold front (stretching from central Illinois to southern Louisiana) is starting to overtake the warm front (across Georgia). When the cold front completely overtakes the warm front, the system will weaken and fall apart.

As the cold front moves closer to Georgia, the precipitation will dissipate and redevelop. Throughout the day, temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s again. Winds will be coming from the south, gusting up to 20 miles per hour. Those southern winds will move warm, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico and into Middle Georgia. Thus, the atmosphere will become unstable.

Heading into the overnight hours, the cold front will act as a lifting mechanism, moving the warm, moist air higher into the sky, forming showers and storms – some of which may turn severe.

There is a slight risk for severe storms mainly north and west of Dublin. The yellow shaded area indicates a better risk for scattered severe storms. Areas shaded in green are under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning isolated severe storms are possible.

The primary threat storm threat is damaging winds, with gusts 60 miles per hour or higher. We may also see large hail up to the size of a quarter. The tornado threat remains low, but a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. If you can do so safely, take pictures of the weather you’re seeing (especially wind damage and hail sizes) and share it with us on social media.

The latest model updates show the cold front entering the state of Georgia around 2-3 a.m. Showers and storms will start to develop in Middle Georgia around 3:30 a.m. The storms will be moving from west to east/southeast. It looks like the cold front will clear Middle Georgia around 1 p.m. Then, clouds exit the region as a ridge of high pressure moves into the southeast, leaving us with sunshine for the weekend.

As always, be ready to take action if severe storms develop where you are. Keep your weather radios turned on and download our 41 First Alert Storm Team App for severe weather warnings. Your 41 First Alert Storm Team will bring you the latest updates as the weather changes – on air and online.