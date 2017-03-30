Remains Identified as Missing Missouri Woman

Monica Sykes Sykes Family

The remains were discovered during a search in the Kinloch, Missouri area in early February. The search was conducted by the non-profit group Texas Equusearch. The group was invited by the Berkeley Police Department to search the area for Monica, who was last seen leaving the home in Berkeley that she shared with her sister and nephews last year.

A cause and manner of death have not been released and the case remains open and active, officials with the Berkeley Police Department told Dateline.

Monica was last seen by one of her nephews the morning of October 28, 2016. The 25-year-old reportedly came home that morning, changed clothes, and headed back out. The young boy told her family and police thathe saw her get into a white vehicle with an unknown person.

Earlier this year, the investigation into Monica’s disappearance led officials to a Berkeley police officer, whom authorities said was with Monica the night before she disappeared. The two spent the night together and the officer dropped Monica back off at her home the next morning. She left the house again roughly 15 minutes later.

The officer, who joined the department several months before Monica disappeared, was put on administrative leave because of the ongoing investigation. He was let go from the department earlier this month after a more thorough background check was conducted, officials have said.

He’s denied having any involvement in Monica’s disappearance, and has not been named a suspect or person of interest in the case.

In December, officials did identify a person of interest in Monica’s disappearance — a man her family said she has recently started dating, although they had not yet met him. The man drove the same color car as Monica was seen getting into that morning.

That man was arrested earlier this year on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. He remains in custody, but no charges have been filed against him in connection with Monica’s case.

Anyone with information regarding Monica’s disappearance is urged to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (314) 524-3311.

Monica was featured in Dateline’s

Missing in America online article series shortly after she disappeared.