Putin Misquotes Reagan to Deny Election Hacking

Vice President George H.W. Bush accepts his party’s presidential nomination at the 1988 Republican Convention. The speech included the famous pledge: “Read my lips: no new taxes.” Arnie Sachs / dpa via AP, file

It’s also not a quote that springs to mind when trying to convey an immovable promise. In a compromise with Congress, Bush did end up raising taxes, and his words were used against him in an

attack ad by Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton during his successful 1992 presidential campaign.

“You don’t have to read his lips — read his record,” the Democratic ad said of Clinton.

Putin’s denial was

the latest issued by his administration to reject the charge by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia conducted a covert hacking operation to undermine the U.S. election process.

The agencies said this evolved into an attempt to help Trump win the White House, and they concluded with “a high level of confidence” that Putin became personally involved.

“All those things are fictional, illusory and provocations, lies,” Putin told the

CNBC-moderated discussion at the annual Arctic Forum in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk. “All these are used for domestic American political agendas. The anti-Russian card is played by different political forces inside the United States to trade on that and consolidate their positions inside.”