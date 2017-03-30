Penn State Trustee: I Have Some Sympathy Left for Sandusky Victims

The Penn State trustee who said he was “running out of sympathy” for “so-called victims” of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky backpedaled awkwardly Thursday. “Keep in mind I said I was running out of sympathy, I wasn’t totally out,” Al Lord told the Daily Collegian, the Penn State campus paper. “And no one knows how much I have left.” Lord, former head of student loan giant Sallie Mae, sent an email Saturday to the Chronicle of Higher Education that referred to “so-called victims,” and also told the Chronicle he was “tired of victims getting in the way of clearer thinking and a reasoned approach to who knew what and who did what.” On Friday, Lord had told reporters that jurors might’ve convicted former Penn State President Graham Spanier of child endangerment for failing to report Sandusky because it was Friday and they wanted to go home. Lord also said he thought jurors had reached a verdict by “flipping a coin.” Sandusky, former defensive coordinator for Penn State’s football team, is serving up to 60 years in prison.

Bill Cosby is trying to keep his civil settlement with accuser Andrea Constand out of his criminal sexual-assault trial. Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand during a visit to his Pennsylvania home in 2004 — the only criminal case stemming from dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct. She sued him in 2005 and the case was settled for an undisclosed sum in 2006. A judge has already ruled that prosecutors can use a deposition Cosby gave in the civil case — in which he discusses the encounter with Constand, as well as giving women pills in the 1970s — at his criminal trial. Now his lawyers are arguing that jurors should not hear about the lawsuit negotiations or the settlement because the value of the information “is outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.” Cosby is due back in court on Monday, when a judge will hear arguments on several outstanding issues — including whether the jury can hear details of his conduct with women besides Constand and the one other accuser who is being allowed to take the stand. His team is also asking that potential jurors fill out written questionnaires that will gauge what news coverage of the case they have seen, whether they think Cosby is guilty and whether they know anyone who was accused of or the victim of sexual assault. Cosby has denied wrongdoing and has sued some of his accusers for defamation. Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, on Feb. 27, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. A jury from outside the Philadelphia suburbs will be brought in to decide the case against Cosby, a judge ruled Monday. Matt Slocum / AP

The nation’s biggest association of police chiefs asked President Trump Wednesday not to punish sanctuary cities by cutting federal funding. In a statement, the International Association of Chiefs of Police said, “[S]tate and local law enforcement agencies depend on the cooperation of immigrants, legal or not, in solving a wide array of crimes. Striking the proper balance between enforcement and cooperation requires the full participation of elected officials, community leaders and their law enforcement agencies.” The IACP said it opposed the use of sanctions to support policy. “Penalizing communities by withholding assistance funding to law enforcement agencies and other critical programs is counter-productive to our shared mission of reducing violent crime and keeping our communities safe.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee is in talks to interview Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence operative who compiled the dossier that alleges a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, three sources with direct knowledge told NBC News. Steele, however, remains concerned about his safety and is not inclined to leave London. He is also concerned about how he might be treated by the Trump administration, according to the sources. The FBI was poised last fall to pay Steele, a former officer with the British Secret Intelligence Service, for information, but that deal fell through, sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. Two Congressional officials told NBC News that the Senate Intelligence Committee has not yet reached an agreement on how and when to interview the Trump associates who have volunteered to testify, including Paul Manafort, Carter Page and Roger Stone. If any of those men seek criminal immunity for their testimony, the committee would not be inclined to grant it, officials say. The committee could then subpoena them, but they could assert their Fifth Amendment rights and refuse to answer questions. Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who compiled a dossier on Donald Trump, poses in London where he has spoken to the media for the first time on March 7. Victoria Jones / PA via AP Images

A Russian man accused of attacking computers around the world, including thousands in the United States, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday. Maxim Senakh, 41, was arrested last year in Finland as he was returning to Russia from vacation — a move that authorities in Moscow denounced as “an abuse of the law.” Russia tried to persuade Finland not to hand over Senakh to American authorities, but he was ultimately extradited. Prosecutors said Senakh admits he and his co-conspirators used malware to take over a globe-spanning web of computers, creating a botnet that directed users to Internet scams that generated millions of dollars. He’ll be sentenced Aug. 3 in Minneapolis federal court on one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and wire fraud.

President Trump’s “cyber czar,” ex-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, has joined the defense team of a gold trader who is under federal indictment for fraud, money laundering and evading sanctions on Iran, and who has ties to Turkish President Recep Erdogan. Reza Zarrab, 33, was arrested March 19 in Florida. He‘s accused of ducking sanctions by moving hundreds of millions of dollars for the Iranian government and Iranian firms via offshore entities and bank accounts. Prosecutor Joon Kim sent a letter notifying the judge in Zarrab’s case that Giuliani had joined the defense, and that Zarrab had also hired ex-U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey. Kim said he was “advis[ing] the Court of potential conflicts of interest,” since Giuliani and Mukasey’s firms also represent some banks Zarrab used in transactions. Erdogan defended Zarrab when the dual Turkish-Iranian citizen was fingered in a 2013 Turkish corruption scandal that also implicated Erdogan associates. The Turkish leader called Zarrab, who had given his wife’s charity $4.5 million, a philanthropist. All charges against Zarrab and Erdogan’s pals were dropped. Zarrab’s lead attorney, Ben Brafman, told NBC News he would remain as lead counsel, and that neither Giuliani, Mukasey nor their firms would appear in court.

A former New York City prosecutor accused of forging judges’ signatures to wiretap a colleague and a detective for personal reasons has been hit with federal charges. Tara Lenich, 41, was indicted in federal court on Monday, four months after she was arrested and fired by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, where she was a deputy bureau chief. Authorities say that after Lenich forged the orders, she misappropriated equipment to eavesdrop on her targets’ cellphones and also created bogus search warrants to obtain their text messages. The scheme came to light when it was noticed that the wiretap orders were renewed again and again. A law-enforcement source said Lenich’s motive was jealousy; she had a romantic interest in the detective and viewed a female prosecutor as a rival. “Unfortunately, sometimes those close to the law stray far from the truth,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney said. “As demonstrated today, however, everyone is expected to play by the rules; for this we’ll make no exceptions.” Lenich’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

The anti-Assad, anti-ISIS group Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered tweeted out a graphic today that said coalition airstrikes on Raqqa, Syria, the ISIS capital, have increased by more than 100 percent since Jan. 1. Kurdish forces and U.S.-backed Syrian fighters are now massing north of Raqqa for a ground assault.

A top financial supporter of Hezbollah was arrested overseas earlier this month on an 11-count indictment unsealed Friday in federal court. Kassim Tajideen of Beirut, Lebanon is charged with evading U.S. sanctions placed on his because of his financial support for Hezbollah, officially designated as a terror group by the U.S. government. The arrest came after a two-year investigation let by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and is part of Project Cassandra, which targets Hezbollah’s global support network. Tajideen is accused of operating front companies for Hezbollah, and was named a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2009. The indictment says that over the past three years, Tajideen transferred more than $27 million via at least 47 wire transfers to individuals in the U.S., who helped Tajideen continue to do business with U.S. companies and ship U.S. goods out of the U.S.