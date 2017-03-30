Ohio Limits Opioid Prescriptions to Just Seven Days

Two adults, who police believe were on heroin, are passed out in a car with a little boy in the backseat in East Liverpool, Ohio in this image released on Sept. 9, 2016. East Liverpool Police via Reuters

This year, the state’s capital city of Columbus has been average

one fatal overdose per day from fentanyl — a powerful painkiller that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says is 25 to 50 times more powerful that heroin and packs 50 to 100 times more punch than morphine.

And there were so many fatal drug overdoses in four other Ohio counties that the local coroners had to truck in “cold storage mass casualty” trailers from Columbus to stash the bodies because they ran out of room in their morgues.

As bad as things are in Ohio, it’s ever worse in West Virginia, New Hampshire and Kentucky, which have even higher drug overdose death rates, according to the

federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While many Americans get hooked on locally prescribed painkillers, lawmakers say the

drug cartels have made a mint feeding their habits by smuggling Chinese-made fentanyl and other opioids into the country.