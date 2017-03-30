N.C. Senate Votes to Repeal Controversial 'Bathroom Bill'

Opponents of North Carolina’s HB2 law protest above the state’s House of Representatives chamber in December last year. Jonathan Drake / Reuters, file

Cooper said in a statement Wednesday that he backed the bill, although he added it was not “a perfect deal.”

“But it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation,” he said.

In a joint statement, Republicans House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger said, “Compromise requires give and take from all sides, and we are pleased this proposal fully protects bathroom safety and privacy.”

The compromise comes after a failed attempt to repeal HB2 in December.

An analysis from the Associated Press

found that HB2 would cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.

The NBA decided to

pull its 2017 All-Star game out of Charlotte back in July. The AP analysis found that the NBA, a Bruce Springsteen show as well as other canceled conventions, concerts and sports events have deprived the state of more than $196 million.

Other financial hits the state has suffered, the AP notes, include abandoned plans for a PayPal facility that would have added an estimate $2.66 billion to the state’s economy and a cancelled Ringo Starr concert worth about $33,000 in revenue.