N.C. Legislature Votes to Repeal Controversial 'Bathroom Bill'

North Carolina Senate President pro tem Republican Phil Berger left, and Senate Democratic leader Sen. Dan Blue talk as a bill to replace the controversial HB2 passes a Senate Rules Committee vote at the General Assembly on March 30. Chris Seward / News and Observer via AP

The compromise bill weaves in several provisions, including repealing HB2, leaving state legislators in charge of policy over multi-stall bathrooms, and puts a temporary halt on local governments passing nondiscrimination ordinances until 2020 — which lawmakers say would allot time for ongoing court cases on transgender issues to play out.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal released a statement condemning the bill’s passing.

“This is not a repeal of HB 2. Instead, they’re reinforcing the worst aspects of the law,” James Esseks, director of the ACLU LGBT Project, said in the statement. “North Carolina lawmakers should be ashamed of this backroom deal that continues to play politics with the lives of LGBT North Carolinians.”

Simone Bell, Southern regional Director at Lambda Legal added: “Lawmakers replaced a bad bill with another bad bill. This fake repeal is an attempt to silence LGBT people. It is shameful to stamp a start date on equality. We demand a full, clean repeal, and that includes comprehensive non-discrimination protections.”

The ACLU of North Carolina said it was delivering a letter to Cooper urging him to veto the measure, despite his expressed support.

The group had come out strongly against the deal in a series of tweets earlier Thursday, calling on the NCAA to reject the deal and not “settle for this fake repeal.”

And Rev. William Barber, the president of the state’s NAACP,

said in a statement before it was passed that “any moratorium on civil rights is not a compromise, it is a contradiction with the principle of equal protection under the law and our moral values.”

Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality said the compromise bill was “a cynical ploy that will continue to hurt North Carolina and transgender people.”

“Transgender North Carolinians are being squarely targeted by HB2 and would continue to be targeted by the provisions of this new law,” Keisling said, later adding. “It is an outrageous betrayal that [Cooper] supports this fake repeal.”

Image: FILE PHOTO - Opponents of North Carolina's HB2 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people protest as the legislature considers repealing the controversial law in Raleigh

