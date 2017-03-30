Monroe Workforce Development Center offers job opportunities

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “If we didn’t have this, basically we’d probably be out in the streets, trying to do other things other than trying to think on how to better ourselves,” said Sheldrick Calloway. He’s applying for a job. Since he doesn’t have a computer at home, he relies on the Monroe County Workforce Development Center.

That is just one of the many resources the center provides for people like Calloway.

“We try to get them in here and get them focused and get them in the programs necessary to better their lives,” said Monroe County Commissioner, Larry Evans. Evans is also a volunteer at the Work Development Center.

The center is owned by the county, but it’s maintained by the Hubbard Alumni Association. They help people get educations, careers, resources, and it’s all for free.

“We’ve tied together the basic components, different organizations that can come in and really help,” said Evans.

Central Georgia Technical College is one of them.

“Last year, Monroe County adult education at Central Georgia Technical College had 33 graduates that received their G.E.D and that’s about roughly 10% of the graduating population at the local high school here, so we were really proud of that.,” said Lisa Lee, who works at CGTC.

When they are ready to get out into the work field, Middle Georgia’s Work Source is there to help.

“We also help people that have been laid off or if they’re looking to get into a new career,” said Teria Coleman, with Work Source. “We help with training, which is getting into school.”

The Workforce Development Center is a one stop shop to getting all the resources you need to start a career.

“I’d like to thank the people in Monroe County for this opportunity,” said Calloway. “For this building and this opportunity.”

The Hubbard Alumni Association buys everything from books, to the computers. But to keep it going, they have to raise money with fundraisers. The Hubbard Annual Banquet is one of them and it’s on April 14th at 7PM. Tickets are $40. For more information visit HubbardAlumni.org

If you need help going back to school or starting a career, call the Workforce Development Center at (478) 994-8211.