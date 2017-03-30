Mike Flynn Asks for Immunity, 'Has a Story to Tell'

Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, U.S. national security advisor, arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 22, 2017. Andrew Harrer / Getty Images, file

In September, Flynn told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, “When you are given immunity that means

you’ve probably committed a crime.” He was talking about aides to Trump’s opponent in the general election, Hillary Clinton.

Flynn, a retired Lt. Gen. who headed the Defense Intelligence Agency before being pushed out by the Obama administration, advised the Trump campaign beginning in 2015. He served as President Trump’s

national security advisor for three weeks before resigning for what the Trump administration said was misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn was paid $45,000 plus expenses to speak at the 10th anniversary gala of the RT television network in Moscow in December 2015, while he was already an advisor to Trump. The U.S. considers RT, which is state-sponsored, to be a propaganda outlet.

Prior to Trump’s inauguration, on the day that President Obama announced sanctions against Russia as punishment for interfering in the U.S. election, Flynn spoke on the phone with Russian Ambassador Kislyak.

A U.S. intelligence official told NBC News that Flynn had discussed the hacking-related sanctions with Kislyak prior to Trump’s inauguration. Flynn told the Washington Post he didn’t discuss sanctions with Kislyak, then said he couldn’t remember whether they had discussed sanctions.

In a statement tweeted Thursday afternoon, Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, confirmed that discussions had taken place with the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, and said “General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it.”

Kelner said, however, that “out of respect” for the committees, he and his client would not be commenting on the details of their discussions with the committees.

Kelner then accused the media of being “awash with unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, nd vicious innuendo.”

“No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurance against unfair prosecution.”