MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot inside his home on Houston Avenue Wednesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Billy McElroy heard gunshots hit a window and one of them hit him in the buttocks around 9:30 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

If you have any information, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME