Macon RBI gets much needed softball equipment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A group of softball players got a gift that will help them get onto the field and into the game.

About 125 young girls are signed up to play softball in the Macon RBI League. But, many of them don’t have all the proper gear they need to play.
Well they do now, thanks to Major League Baseball’s RBI program and a donation from the Philadelphia based non-profit Pitch In For Baseball.
The non-profit organization sent the players new bats, gloves, softballs and catchers gear.

Jeff Battcher from Macon RBI said, “These are kids that can’t afford this equipment and there’s no reason why they can’t have as good of equipment just like everybody else in town. So that’s the reason why they deserve it and I can’t wait to see them out here using it.”

In all these kids got about 10 thousand dollars worth of equipment. Their season starts April 8th over at Tom Fontaine Park.

