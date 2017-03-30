ISIS, Kurds and Cleric Dominate Tillerson Tricky Turkey Trip

Supporters of the Vatan Partisi, or Patriotic Party, shout slogans and hold signs condemning “American imperialism” as they protest the visit to Turkey by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outside the U.S. consulate in Istanbul on Thursday. Ozan Kose / AFP – Getty Images

The Turkish government has repeatedly demanded the United States extradite Gulen, who they hold responsible for last July’s coup attempt. Gulen strongly denies the charges and is protected from extradition without a proper investigation under U.S. law.

Another State Department official who briefed reporters said the extradition was a subject for the Justice Department but added that Tillerson would be prepared to address it if asked.

Former CIA Director Jim Woolsey told NBC News on Monday that a plan to get around extradition laws by kidnapping Gulen was discussed at a meeting he attended with top Turkish officials and convened by then-candidate Donald Trump’s national security campaign adviser Michael Flynn.

NBC News was not able to confirm Woolsey’s account and a Flynn spokesman told The Associated Press the claims are “false” and that “no such discussion occurred.”

Flynn, who was fired in February after it emerged that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with the Russian ambassador,

later disclosed that he was a paid lobbyist for Turkey at the time.

After Turkey, Tillerson heads to NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, where State Department officials say the fight to defeat ISIS will remain at the top of the agenda.