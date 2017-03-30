Bridge Collapses in Massive Atlanta Freeway Fire

Traffic is reversed Thursday night on northbound Interstate 85 in Atlanta after a bridge collapsed as an enormous fire burned underneath it. Georgia Department of Transportation

But thousands of motorists were locked in place on the interstate as state troopers worked on a way to turn traffic around and get vehicles off the roadway.

The fire itself was declared under control about 8 p.m., but the collapsed bridge was the principal problem. All lanes of I-85 in the area are expected to be blocked indefinitely, the state Transportation Department said.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined Thursday night, but Deal said in a televised statement that authorities were focusing on the possibility that polyvinyl chloride (PVC) piping commonly used in construction may have ignited for some reason.

NBC affiliate WXIA reported that large amounts of PVC pipe were stored under the bridge.

The station had a helicopter at the scene to record the raging fire.

The location is near the ritzy downtown Atlanta district called Buckhead, sometimes called “the Beverly Hills of the South,” which is home to some of the city’s biggest businesses, medical centers and diplomatic missions.

I-85, meanwhile, is one of the busiest freeways in the eastern half of the country, carrying vehicles almost 700 miles from southern Alabama through Virginia. It is an important commercial throughway for trucks making deliveries to businesses and warehouses in major commercial centers like Montgomery, Alabama, Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

WXIA reported that transportation officials were already meeting with officials from Deal’s office to assess both the immediate and the long-term impacts on transportation and commerce.