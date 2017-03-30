American Who Survived London Terror Attack 'Getting Stronger Every Day'

Melissa Cochran in her hospital bed. www.gofundme.com/melissaandkurt

The Cochrans were on a tour of Europe and had stopped in London, where Melissa’s parents are serving as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the church and family spokesmen. The couple had planned to return home last Thursday, just one day after the terror attack.

The pair ran a recording studio out of the basement of their home in West Bountiful, Utah, a small town north of Sat Lake City.

Relatives of the Cochrans said earlier this week that they bear

no ill will toward the attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, who was killed by police.

“Kurt would not bear ill feelings towards anyone and we can draw strength as a family from that,” Payne said during a press conference on Monday. “His whole life was an example of focusing on the positive … Not living life in the negative. And that’s what we choose to do also.”

Related:

U.S. Man Killed in London Attack Was Celebrating Anniversary

“We miss him terribly. He loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place,” he added.

Authorities said the 52-year-old Masood had been previously investigated for “violent extremism” and was known by a number of aliases. Police said last Friday that the attacker had been named “Adrian Russell Ajao” at birth.

Related:

London Attacker Was Born ‘Adrian Russell Ajao,’ Was Reportedly Muslim Convert

Masood was known to security services as “a peripheral figure” and “was not part of the current intelligence picture,” Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons last Thursday.

Authorities also said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there were no prior intelligence reports indicating his intent to carry out the attack.