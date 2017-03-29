Villagers Slice Open Python to Find Man Swallowed Whole

Sulawesi is an island of Indonesia. Google Maps

“When its stomach was cut, we first saw his boot and legs near the neck,” he said. “It seems he was attacked from behind because we found a wound on his back.”

Reticulated pythons grab onto their prey with dozens of sharp curved teeth and then squeeze it to death before swallowing it whole. They are widespread in Indonesia and other parts of Southeast Asia.

Reports of humans being killed by pythons are extremely rare. In the wild they are known to eat monkeys, pigs and other mammals.

Junaedi said Akbar’s absence wasn’t noticed until Monday because his wife was visiting her parents in another province. The alarm was raised when his uncle called on him and found his house locked.

Like many Indonesians, Junaedi uses one name, as did Akbar.