Storm Chasers' Deaths Leave Community Devastated

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigate a two-vehicle crash that left several storm chasers dead Tuesday, March 28, 2017, near Spur, Texas. Ellysa Gonzalez / Lubbock Avalanche-Journal vi AP

Wade and Peek said Williamson connected with viewers because of how accessible he made the content.

“His fan base came because he speaks in terms that people can understand,” Wade said. “When he was out there he was always streaming. He had between five or seven types of Wi-Fi and internet. He would stream wherever he went.”

Williamson had been chasing storms for about four or five years, Peek said. He said Williamson’s long-term girlfriend was caught in a tornado and injured years ago. After that, he became infatuated by weather phenomena, following storms from his home in Cassville, Missouri, down as far as the Gulf of Mexico.

Wade said Yarnall, also from Cassville, was an old friend of Williamson’s, and when he started contracting for the Weather Channel, he asked Yarnall to be his driver.

Related:

Uber Suspends Self-Driving Car Program After Arizona Crash

However, Williamson was driving at the time of the crash. It is believed Williamson ran a stop sign, but the crash is still under investigation, according to Sergeant John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community,” The Weather Channel said in a statement. “We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.”

Wade says now when he goes out to chase storms, he’s doing it for Williamson and Yarnall.

“I’m going to go chasing in remembrance of them now and for the rest of the year,” he said. “They’re going to be right beside us and be our guardian angels.”