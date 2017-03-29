Seattle Files Lawsuit Over 'Sanctuary Cities' Funding Threat

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The city of Seattle on Wednesday announced a federal lawsuit over the Trump administration’s threat to withhold federal grants to so-called “sanctuary cities,” citing the 10th Amendment that deals with states’ rights.

“Apparently the Trump administration, their war on facts, has now become a war on cities,” Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said. He said the goal of the suit is to have a judge declare the order unconstitutional.

“Let me be clear about the facts: We are not breaking any laws and we are prioritizing safety,” Murray said.

President Donald Trump on Jan. 25 signed an executive order directing the federal government to ensure that jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with immigration officials are not eligible to receive some federal grants.

“These jurisdictions have caused immeasurable harm to the American people and to the very fabric of our Republic,” Trump said in the executive order. Trump made illegal immigration a central issue of his campaign.

Related: Conservative Cities See ‘Sanctuary City’ Term as Scarlet Letter

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department would require cities seeking some of $4.1 billion available in grant money to verify that they are in compliance with a section of federal law that allows information sharing with immigration officials.

San Francisco has already filed suit against the Trump administration over the executive order, also citing the 10th Amendment. “This strikes at the heart of established principles of federalism and violates the United States Constitution,” attorneys for the city and county of San Francisco wrote in its complaint.

A federal judge set a hearing for the city’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block the executive order for April 14.

Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes said the effects of the executive order have already been felt, with victims in domestic violence cases choosing not to pursue prosecution due to immigration status. He said local governments do not enforce federal immigration laws. Holmes noted that terms like “sanctuary cities” are nebulous and ill defined.

“Instead of the press conferences from Washington, instead of the Tweets from the White House, we want to have a sober statement of the law that can be reassuring to the communities that this is still the rule of law, and it’s still a nation of laws,” he said.

Image: Seattle mayor Ed Murray

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

21 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
12 Dead After Church Van and Pickup Truck Crash Head On in Texas
Read More»
33 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon man shot in leg while sitting on porch
Read More»
52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Cherry Blossom Festival modifies parking plan
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»