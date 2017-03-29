Macon man shot in leg while sitting on porch

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a person shot Wednesday afternoon.

Jordan Jenkins, 22, of Macon was shot in the left leg around 2:30 p.m. at an address on Lilly Avenue.

According to a news release, Jenkins was sitting on the front porch of the Lilly Ave. residence with a relative, when a male appeared at the side of the residence and shot him.

Jenkins stated to investigators that he did not want to cooperate in the investigation involving his shooting.

Jenkins is reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.