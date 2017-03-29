Macon-Bibb committee approves 2011 SPLOST funds for Flint Rock Park

LIZELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One Macon-Bibb commissioner says he’s tired of his district being overlooked.

Commissioner Joe Allen says even though Lizella is a small community, it still needs attention. That’s why he’s so proud and excited for the potential future of Flint Rock Park.

He wasn’t so sure he’d see it before his time as a commissioner came to an end.

“This was one of the things and I’ve been in office now off and on for 20 years…and this was one of the things that I did envision that I wanted to happen and I was shut down for many a years about getting certain things done,” Allen said.

Some old money may be going toward a new project at Lake Tobesofkee’s Flint Rock Park.

“It’s not just Lizella–it’s District 6 that really needs this.”

At a committee meeting, commissioners approved nearly $500,000 from their 2011 SPLOST budget to make it happen.

“This is a great opportunity to address this need by renovating this park and also designating this park as a place where you can have special events and enjoy the water,” said Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation’s Reggie Moore.

“Out here we’ll repave this road, we’ll have plenty of parking for people to come and we’re going to build a big shelter right out here,” Allen added.

Money would go toward fixing up the broken down park.

“That would include a closed pavilion that can be used for rentals as well as community events–also they’ve included adding a gazebo to the island, which will become a special events place where people can have weddings,” said Moore.

The renovations will make it into a place District 6 can use proudly.

“I want everybody–it does not matter who you are–I want you to be proud of this park and I want you to be able to come and enjoy this park with you kids, with your family with the senior citizens,” Allen said.

The Macon-Bibb County commission will vote on approving the 2011 SPLOST money for Flint Rock Park renovations next Tuesday.

Moore says it’ll be about six months before we see any construction on Flint Rock Park .