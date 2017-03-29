Love Letters of Jackie O and British Ambassador Sold at Auction

Letters that Jackie O sent to David Ormsby Gore are being auctioned off after they were discovered in Wales at Gore’s family home. Bonhams

“Both families were already close, but I think it was the tragedy that both had been through that really drew them together, and you can read in the letters Jackie is so deeply sympathetic,” Cammel said of the two’s relationship. “They’re very moving letters towards David, and she’s trying to help him get through his terrible loss and I think together they’re supporting each other, but obviously their relationship naturally builds from there.”

The last letter in the findings was sent from the Onassis yacht after she was remarried. “Even if it isn’t the way you wish now- I hope that bond of love and pain will never be cut,” she wrote. “You are like my beloved, beloved brother.”

Jacqueline Kennedy with David Ormsby-Gore in 1966 Bonhams

“It’s one of those stories, where, you know, I’ve been doing this job for over 25 years and you never fail to … keep hoping you’re going to find a treasure, but it’s very rare,” Cammel said. “So to actually open these boxes and find these letters inside was a truly memorable moment I’ll remember certainly for the rest of my career.”