LGBTQ Advocates: Trump's Order Removes Protections Against Job Discrimination

Members of the transgender community take part in a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. The group is opposing a “bathroom bill” that would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate. Eric Gay / AP

LGBT advocates say they were particularly rattled by Trump’s Monday signing, since revoking the compliance requirement would appear to make existing protections against gender identity and sexual orientation discrimination meaningless.

In January, the White House issued a statement in response to panic over a rumored executive order that would severely impact LGBT rights — specifically

promising not to over turn Obama’s protections for LGBT workers employed by federal contractors.

“The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump,” read a White House statement issued January 31st.

The statement also declared that Trump was “proud” to be the first GOP nominee to mention LGBT Americans at a convention, and of “pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression.”

Lambda Legal senior counsel Camilla Taylor said that while Trump did not overturn the specific order that added sexual orientation and gender identity to protected worker classes, he made it tough to actually enforce.

“The threat of loss of a federal contract is an incredibly powerful way of making sure companies follow the law,” Taylor said.

The White House told NBC News LGBTQ protections remain largely in place in the executive order and denied the premise that they didn’t uphold their promise.