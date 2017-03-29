Jewel Thief, 86, Banned From Malls Under Plea Deal

Doris Payne after a 1965 arrest 11alive

“I am a thief,” she told NBC News in an interview after her December arrest.

At that time, she denied she had larceny in her heart when she went into the Von Maur store at the mall.

“I didn’t go over there to take anything,” she said then. “I was just killing time.”

A saleswoman, who clearly had not seen the 2013 documentary “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne,” put a diamond necklace out on the counter and walked away, Payne said.

“She left it laying there,” Payne said with a note of incredulity in her voice. “That’s where I picked it up from.”

Police said Payne put the necklace in her “back pocket” and tried to leave the store, only to be stopped by a security guard, who placed her under arrest.

In the December interview, Payne denied it.

“Didn’t happen,” she said.

In her telling, she never tried to exit the store; she was just wandering around inside when the guard stopped her. And, she said, there is no way she put that necklace in her back pocket.

“I didn’t have a back pocket!” she said.

Image: Doris Payne

