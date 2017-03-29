Italian Cops Foil Plot to Steal Enzo Ferrari's Corpse

Enzo Ferrari, right, with British racer John Surtees, at the Monza racing track in Italy in September 1964. AP

It is associated with the post-World War II bandit operation run by Graziano Mesina, a legendary figure known as the “Scarlet Pimpernel of Italy,” who has been the subject of many scholarly books and at least two popular biopics. Mesina, who turns 76 next week, has been in prison for kidnapping plots since December.

Police said they got wind of the gang during their latest investigation of Mesina, which began almost a decade ago, and were staking out Ferrari’s tomb when the bandits arrived.

“The gang had prepared everything in detail,” Ceglie said. They made several visits to the tomb over more than a year of planning, and individual members were identified as being in charge of drawing up the plans, stealing the body itself and delivering the ransom demand to the Ferrari family, he said.

Ceglie said the Ferraris were kept in the loop about the plot, which he said had been “in the works for years but never succeeded because of our extensive efforts.”