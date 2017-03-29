Improvements to Rosa Parks Square discussed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Improvements to Rosa Parks Square in Macon were discussed Tuesday evening.

A meeting was held at the Government Center in Macon, to get more input from the public and others. HGOR a consultant firm from Atlanta and the Urban Development Authority showed people what the improvements would look like. A water wall, a Rosa Parks statue, flag poles and two raised stages are some of the idea’s. In many aspects, the project would tell the story of Rosa Parks’ life.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas said, “I think that everyone will be pleased with what the consultants have brought back to us because it truly exemplifies the spirit of Rosa Parks.”

The project will cost somewhere between 3 to 4 million dollars. Private donations or SPLOST money would be used to pay for the improvement.

Commissioners will decide if they want to okay the plans for upgrades sometime soon.